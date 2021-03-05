FJ Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after acquiring an additional 134,755 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,918,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,761 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Stephens lowered shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $367,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

