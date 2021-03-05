FJ Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.64 Million Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,022,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Sterling Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SBT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $271.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.