FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,152,000 after buying an additional 917,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 654,392 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 156,915 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 61,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,921. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. Research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.06%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

