FJ Capital Management LLC Has $41.43 Million Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. makes up 4.6% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $41,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,324,000 after purchasing an additional 356,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,912 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE FNB traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $12.33. 145,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,451. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

