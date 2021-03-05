FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 971,000 Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 971,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,000. Banc of California accounts for about 1.6% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Banc of California at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BANC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $954.56 million, a PE ratio of -100.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

