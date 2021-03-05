Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.06.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $166.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.14. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -313.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,184,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,516,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Five9 by 55.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

