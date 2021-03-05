Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $163.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.06.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $166.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -313.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.14.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,341,159.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $7,516,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.