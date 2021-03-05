Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FPRX. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.19.
Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.72. 333,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,737. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.
Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.
Read More: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.