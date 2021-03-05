Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FPRX. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.72. 333,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,737. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.