Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,167. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,806. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $125.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

