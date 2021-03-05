Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 90 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.4% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.64 on Friday, hitting $2,049.57. The company had a trading volume of 74,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,268. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,970.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,727.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

