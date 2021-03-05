Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Decreases Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,862 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14,212.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 684,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 679,334 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 379,954 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 490,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 270,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

