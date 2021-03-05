Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Acquires 1,371 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,589,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 250,569 shares during the period.

IEMG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 971,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,302,205. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

