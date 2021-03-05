FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.24

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.24 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 92.45 ($1.21). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 91.10 ($1.19), with a volume of 2,954,510 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

