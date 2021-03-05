First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 125.8% from the January 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

NASDAQ:FYC opened at $67.33 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.