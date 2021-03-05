First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the January 28th total of 459,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

RDVY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. 13,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $44.21.

