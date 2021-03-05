First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,451 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 101.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 156.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 506,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

