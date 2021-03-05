First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,937,000 after purchasing an additional 237,433 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Finally, Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $5,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $560,298.60. Insiders sold a total of 58,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

