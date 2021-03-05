First Trust Advisors LP Sells 50,467 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,467 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,382,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,966,000 after buying an additional 107,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

