First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,031 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 37.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dorman Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

DORM stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $106.24.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

