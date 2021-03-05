First Trust Advisors LP Sells 17,729 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,729 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $6,233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $81.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.19.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

