First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 635 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

