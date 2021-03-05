First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Village Super Market worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Begley sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $219,730.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,049.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,646 shares of company stock valued at $372,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $359.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.06.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $490.14 million for the quarter.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.