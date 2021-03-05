First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 42.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1,187.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $166.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

