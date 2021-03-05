First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the January 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $957,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FR stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $44.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

