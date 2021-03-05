First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

FR opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

