First Derivatives’ (FDP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON FDP opened at GBX 2,780 ($36.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. First Derivatives has a 52-week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,091 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,102.23. The firm has a market cap of £770.37 million and a P/E ratio of 53.77.
First Derivatives Company Profile
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.