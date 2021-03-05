First Derivatives’ (FDP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON FDP opened at GBX 2,780 ($36.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. First Derivatives has a 52-week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,091 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,102.23. The firm has a market cap of £770.37 million and a P/E ratio of 53.77.

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

