First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.33

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.33 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 4288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

FBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,200 shares of company stock worth $1,634,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

