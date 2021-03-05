FIO Protocol (FIO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.84 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 51.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034086 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 745,160,054 coins and its circulating supply is 222,167,940 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

