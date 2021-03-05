Financial Enhancement Group LLC Trims Stock Position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,414 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,448,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 107,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XOUT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

