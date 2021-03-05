Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 32,494 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. 7,383,077 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94.

