Financial Enhancement Group LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,460 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCT. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.92. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,332. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

