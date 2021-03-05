Financial Enhancement Group LLC Invests $1.50 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $26.90 on Friday, reaching $785.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,674. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $887.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $871.66.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $897.82.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

