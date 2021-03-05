Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 49 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $229.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.04 and its 200-day moving average is $236.53.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

