Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $9,545,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $268.16 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $303.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

