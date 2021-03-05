Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904,794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,387.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 314,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,359,000 after acquiring an additional 215,167 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 197,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Hills by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after buying an additional 160,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

