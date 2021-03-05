Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,715,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Comcast by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

