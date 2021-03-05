Financial Analysis: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) & Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EPR Properties and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties -15.35% -2.15% -0.88% Federal Realty Investment Trust 21.56% 7.72% 2.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPR Properties and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $651.97 million 5.10 $202.24 million $5.44 8.17 Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 8.50 $353.87 million $6.33 16.38

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EPR Properties and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 2 5 1 0 1.88 Federal Realty Investment Trust 2 12 5 0 2.16

EPR Properties currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.04%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $88.88, suggesting a potential downside of 14.27%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Volatility and Risk

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats EPR Properties on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

