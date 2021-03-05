Financial Advisory Service Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in ONEOK by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,942,000 after buying an additional 730,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,671,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,540,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

