Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,997 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ONEOK by 1.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

OKE opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $70.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

