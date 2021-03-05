Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 3,555 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 444,687 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after buying an additional 242,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after buying an additional 234,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after buying an additional 200,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $83.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

