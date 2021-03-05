Financial Advisory Service Inc. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,039,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $337.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $363.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

