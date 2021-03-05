Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 148.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 283.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $73.59 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.