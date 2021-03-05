Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $730,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 759,322 shares of company stock valued at $61,459,082 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $67.30 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -172.56 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

