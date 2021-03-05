Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys Shares of 15,080 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

