Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 254 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $938,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 34.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $4,476,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 216.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 310,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 212,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $66.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.