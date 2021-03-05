Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

Shares of FITB opened at $35.56 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $217,028,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,777,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

