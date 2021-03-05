Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $16.77. 6,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

