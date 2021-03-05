Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.51. 1,045,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,573,867. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.