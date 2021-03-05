FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the January 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.8 days.

Shares of DBMBF traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

Separately, Barclays raised FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

