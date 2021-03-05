Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FRRVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $25.56 on Monday. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.